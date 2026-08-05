FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Athletics On Aug. 5

Elly De La Cruz and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .356 OBP and .499 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 52 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News