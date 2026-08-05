Elly De La Cruz And Reds Play Athletics On Aug. 5

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .356 OBP and .499 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .855, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 52 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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