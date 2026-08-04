Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 4

De La Cruz is hitting for a .276 BA, .355 OBP and .500 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .855, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 50 runs. De La Cruz has recorded 20 steals on 26 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 109 1/3 innings pitched.

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