Elly De La Cruz And Reds Take On Astros On May 9

De La Cruz is hitting for a .271 BA, .341 OBP and .516 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 27 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (12th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.96 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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