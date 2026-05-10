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Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds • #44 SS

Elly De La Cruz And Reds Face Astros On May 10

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. De La Cruz has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

De La Cruz is hitting for a .277 BA, .345 OBP and .516 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 27 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). De La Cruz has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elly De La Cruz

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