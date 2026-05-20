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Elias Diaz
Kansas City Royals

Elias Diaz

Kansas City Royals • #43 C

Elias Diaz And Royals Face Red Sox On May 20

Elias Diaz and the Kansas City Royals will face the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .474 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored two runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent action (on May 13 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 2.

Connelly Early (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Elias Diaz

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