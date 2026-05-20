Elias Diaz And Royals Face Red Sox On May 20

Diaz is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .474 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored two runs. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent action (on May 13 against the White Sox) he went 0 for 2.

Connelly Early (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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