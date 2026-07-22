Elias Diaz And Rangers Face White Sox On July 22

Diaz is hitting for a .260 BA, .272 OBP and .450 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 10 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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