Elias Diaz And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21

Diaz is hitting for a .258 BA, .270 OBP and .443 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored nine runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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