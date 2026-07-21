Elias Diaz And Rangers Take On White Sox On July 21
Elias Diaz and the Texas Rangers will face the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Diaz has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Diaz is hitting for a .258 BA, .270 OBP and .443 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored nine runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.60 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.