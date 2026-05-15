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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 15

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 3-1 with a 3.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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