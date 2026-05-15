Edward Cabrera And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On May 15

Cabrera is 3-1 with a 3.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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