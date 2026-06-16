Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Rockies On June 16

Cabrera is 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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