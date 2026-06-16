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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Rockies On June 16

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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