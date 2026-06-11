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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Rockies On June 11

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cabrera is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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