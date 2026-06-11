Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Rockies On June 11

Cabrera is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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