Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Reds On May 4

Cabrera is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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