Edward Cabrera And Cubs Play Reds On May 4
Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Cabrera is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.