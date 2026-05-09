Edward Cabrera And Cubs Face Rangers On May 9

Cabrera is 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.