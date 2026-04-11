Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 11
Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Cabrera is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up only one hit.
The Pirates are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.