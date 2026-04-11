FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 11

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cabrera is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up only one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News