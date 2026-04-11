Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Pirates On April 11

Cabrera is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up only one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.