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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Mets On April 17

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 17 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cabrera has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Cabrera is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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