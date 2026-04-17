Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Mets On April 17

Cabrera is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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