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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Face Giants On June 5

Edward Cabrera will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, on Friday, June 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Cabrera is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 20 when he threw three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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