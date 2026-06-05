Edward Cabrera And Cubs Face Giants On June 5

Cabrera is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 20 when he threw three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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