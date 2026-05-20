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Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs

Edward Cabrera

Chicago Cubs • #30 SP

Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Edward Cabrera will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cabrera has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cabrera is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edward Cabrera

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