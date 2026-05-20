Edward Cabrera And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Cabrera is 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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