Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Take On White Sox On Aug. 15

Valencia is hitting for a .396 BA, .420 OBP and .833 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.253 and he has scored 11 runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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