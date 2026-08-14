Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 14

Valencia is hitting for a .386 BA, .413 OBP and .841 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.254 and he has scored 11 runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

The White Sox are sending Sean Newcomb (1-3) to make his second start of the season.

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