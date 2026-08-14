FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Valencia

Detroit Tigers • #32 C

Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 14

Eduardo Valencia and his Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valencia has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Valencia is hitting for a .386 BA, .413 OBP and .841 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.254 and he has scored 11 runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

The White Sox are sending Sean Newcomb (1-3) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Valencia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News