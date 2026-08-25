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Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Valencia

Detroit Tigers • #32 C

Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Take On Rays On Aug. 25

Eduardo Valencia and the Detroit Tigers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Valencia has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Valencia is hitting for a .333 BA, .353 OBP and .697 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 1.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.050 and he has scored 12 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Ian Seymour will try to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Valencia

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