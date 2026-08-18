Eduardo Valencia And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 18

Valencia is hitting for a .389 BA, .411 OBP and .833 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 1.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.244 and he has scored 12 runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Braxton Ashcraft makes the start for the Pirates, his 25th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

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