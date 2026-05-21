Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.