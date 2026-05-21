Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21

Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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