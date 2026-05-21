FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 21

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News