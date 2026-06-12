Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 12

Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.