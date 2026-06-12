Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Reds On June 12
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.