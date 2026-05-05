Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On May 5

Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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