Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Nationals On June 6

Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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