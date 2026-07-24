Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Nationals On July 24

Rodriguez is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.