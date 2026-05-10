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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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