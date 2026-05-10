Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 2.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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