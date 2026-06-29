Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Giants On June 29
Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Rodriguez is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.