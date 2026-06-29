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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Giants On June 29

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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