Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Giants On June 29

Rodriguez is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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