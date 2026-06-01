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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On June 1

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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