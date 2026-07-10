Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On July 10

Rodriguez is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.