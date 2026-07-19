Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Cardinals On July 19

Rodriguez is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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