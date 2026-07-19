FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Cardinals On July 19

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -156 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 8-3 with a 2.29 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News