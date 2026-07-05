Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Brewers On July 5

Rodriguez is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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