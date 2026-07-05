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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Brewers On July 5

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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