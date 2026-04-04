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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Take On Braves On April 4

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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