Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Angels On June 17

Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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