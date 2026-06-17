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Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez

Arizona Diamondbacks • #57 SP

Eduardo Rodríguez And Diamondbacks Play Angels On June 17

Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field, on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Rodriguez has -142 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rodriguez is 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eduardo Rodriguez

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