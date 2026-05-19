Edouard Julien And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 19

Julien is hitting for a .225 BA, .316 OBP and .317 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Tyler Alexander makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.

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