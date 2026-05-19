Edouard Julien And Rockies Square Off Against Rangers On May 19
Edouard Julien and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Julien has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Julien is hitting for a .225 BA, .316 OBP and .317 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.
Tyler Alexander makes his first start of the season for the Rangers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.