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Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien

Colorado Rockies • #6 2B

Edouard Julien And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 15

Edouard Julien and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, on Friday, May 15 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Julien has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Julien is hitting for a .245 BA, .341 OBP and .345 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 15 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.62 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edouard Julien

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