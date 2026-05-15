Edouard Julien And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On May 15

Julien is hitting for a .245 BA, .341 OBP and .345 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 15 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Julien has recorded three steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.62 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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