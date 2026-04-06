Edouard Julien And Rockies Take On Astros On April 6

Julien is hitting for a .091 BA, .167 OBP and .182 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .348 and he has scored no runs. In 12 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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