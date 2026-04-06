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Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien

Colorado Rockies • #6 2B

Edouard Julien And Rockies Take On Astros On April 6

Edouard Julien and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Houston Astros at Coors Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Julien has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Julien is hitting for a .091 BA, .167 OBP and .182 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .348 and he has scored no runs. In 12 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Edouard Julien

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