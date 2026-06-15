Edmundo Sosa And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On June 15

Sosa is hitting for a .221 BA, .259 OBP and .375 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 13 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Sosa has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Ryan Gusto (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.

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