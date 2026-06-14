Edmundo Sosa And Phillies Square Off Against Brewers On June 14

Sosa is hitting for a .223 BA, .255 OBP and .379 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 13 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Sosa has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison (7-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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