Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Yankees On July 12

Crews is hitting for a .216 BA, .276 OBP and .351 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 25 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

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