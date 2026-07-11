Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Yankees On July 11

Crews is hitting for a .220 BA, .276 OBP and .357 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (9-5) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.01 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.

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