Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Yankees On July 10

Crews is hitting for a .226 BA, .282 OBP and .366 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 25 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

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