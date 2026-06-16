Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Royals On June 16

Crews is hitting for a .195 BA, .239 OBP and .356 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (4-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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