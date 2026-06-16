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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Royals On June 16

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .195 BA, .239 OBP and .356 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (4-5) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.58 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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