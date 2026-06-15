Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Royals On June 15

Crews is hitting for a .193 BA, .239 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Mitch Spence will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.