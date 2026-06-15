Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Royals On June 15
Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will face the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Crews is hitting for a .193 BA, .239 OBP and .325 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Mitch Spence will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.