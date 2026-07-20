Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On July 20

Crews is hitting for a .210 BA, .279 OBP and .355 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 29 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 7.36 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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