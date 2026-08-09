Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Reds On Aug. 9

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .295 OBP and .367 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 37 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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