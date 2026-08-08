Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 8

Crews is hitting for a .217 BA, .295 OBP and .365 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 36 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns (13-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.35 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

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