Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Reds On Aug. 7

Crews is hitting for a .221 BA, .300 OBP and .371 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 36 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Chase Petty (1-2) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

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