Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Red Sox On June 30

Crews is hitting for a .219 BA, .262 OBP and .365 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 20 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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