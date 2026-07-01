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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Red Sox On July 1

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Crews has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .225 BA, .267 OBP and .366 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 20 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (4-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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