Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Rays On June 21

Crews is hitting for a .198 BA, .236 OBP and .366 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 1.9% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 13 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (6-2) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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